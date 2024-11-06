Russian attacks against Ukraine injure 37, kill 9 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed nine civilians and wounded 37, including a child, over the past day, regional authorities reported on Nov. 6.

Russia launched 63 Shaheds and other drones overnight, as well as two Kh-59 and Kh-31P guided missiles. Ukrainian air defenses shot 38 drones over nine regions while 22 were "lost" during the attacks, the Air Force said.‌‌

Two women, aged 56 and 72, were injured in the city of Kharkiv as a result of a drone strike, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

According to the governor, three men aged 40, 47, and 60 years were injured following a Russian strike on a warehouse in the village of Kapytolivka. In Hlushkivka, a man and a woman aged 48 years were killed in Russian attacks.

Five people were injured in Kherson Oblast following Russian strikes on infrastructure facilities, administrative buildings, and residential areas, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on his Telegram channel.

Seven people were killed and 25 wounded as a result of a Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, regional authorities reported.

The ‌‌Russian military attacked the town of Ochakiv, wounding a 13-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman, Mykolaiv Oblast regional Governor Vitalii Kim reported on his Telegram channel.