Russian attacks across Ukraine kill at least 9, injure 36 as drone strike on bus kills 5

At least nine people were killed and 36 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, including five people killed when a Russian drone struck a passenger bus in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, local authorities said on Sept. 16.

A Russian drone struck a passenger bus in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of Sept. 16, killing five people at the scene and injuring at least seven others, local Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

"Almost every day, we see Russia striking civilian transport. People who were simply going about their business are killed and injured," Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said.

In the morning, Preisdent Zelensky said, "Each of these strikes is about the lives of ordinary people who need to be protected by forcing Russia to stop its stupid war."

The morning attack followed another wave of Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast the previous evening. Two people were injured on Sept. 15 as Russian forces attacked three districts more than 10 times with drones, artillery, and aerial bombs, Hanzha added.

Russian forces launched 80 drones overnight, including Shahed-type attack drones, jet-powered variants, Gerbera drones, and decoy drones, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 63 drones, while strikes were recorded at seven locations. Debris from downed drones fell at two locations, according to the Air Force.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed and seven others were injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding district, Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Regional Defense Council, said. Russian forces launched 746 strikes against 52 settlements in the region over the past day, according to Fedorov.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured seven others, regional authorities said. Russian forces targeted critical infrastructure as well as residential areas, damaging three apartment buildings, agricultural machinery and vehicles.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed in Sloviansk and one person was injured in the region over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks injured 12 people over the past day, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Russian forces used 12 guided aerial bombs, a Geran-2 drone, a Molniya drone, and more than 100 drones of types that authorities were still working to identify, according to Syniehubov.

In Kyiv Oblast, Russian drone attacks damaged 17 sites over the past day and the morning of Sept. 16, with damage recorded in the Bila Tserkva, Boryspil, Brovary, Bucha, and Obukhiv districts, according to local authorities. A driver in the Obukhiv district suffered a concussion from the blast wave after a house, tractor, and vehicle were damaged.