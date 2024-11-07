Skip to content
Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 2, injure 13 over past day

by Kateryna Hodunova November 7, 2024 10:04 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian drone strike against Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on Nov. 7, 2024. (The Kyiv City Military Administration / Telegram)
Russian attacks against Ukraine killed two and injured 13 people over the past day, regional authorities reported on Nov. 7.

In Kherson Oblast, 21 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, were attacked by Russia. One person was killed, while other eight suffered injuries, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Sumy Oblast, one person was killed, and another one was injured in a strike against the Yampil community. Russian forces carried out the attack with four guided aerial bombs, local military administration reported.

Russia launched a mass drone attack on Kyiv, injuring two people. The air raid alert in Ukraine's capital lasted eight hours, while the air defenses shot down over 30 UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), according to Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

As a result of the attack by Russian drones, debris fell in six districts of the city, damaging residential and non-residential buildings.

Odesa was also attacked by drones overnight on Nov. 7, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

The strike injured a 30-year-old man, who was provided with medical help at the scene. The falling drone debris damaged an 11-story residential building, two five-story buildings, 14 cars, and a gas pipeline.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was injured in the village of Sukhi Yaly, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
