Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 10, injure almost 100 over past day

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least 10 people and injured at least 99 over the past day, regional authorities said on July 4.

Russia targeted a total of 12 Ukrainian oblasts – Kyiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter seven regions.

At least six people were killed and 55 injured after Russia launched drones and missiles against Dnipro in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 3, officials said.

Five fatalities were reported on the day of the attack, and the sixth person – a 60-year-old woman – died in the hospital the day after, Governor Serhii Lysak announced.

A shopping center was hit, as well as multiple cars and a gas station, said Mykola Lukashuk, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast regional council.

Russian forces struck the Nicopol district in the oblast overnight using "kamikaze" drones and artillery, according to Lysak. A 68-year-old woman was hospitalized in a condition of moderate severity.

The Russian military also attacked the city of Nikopol on the morning of July 4. At least one woman and six men suffered shrapnel wounds, the governor reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, 20 people were injured due to the Russian attacks, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Russian troops attacked the city of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs on July 3, injuring at least 14 people, including children, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

A residential area in the Kyivskyi district of the city came under attack. At least three guided aerial bombs destroyed two houses, according to Syniehubov.

A woman and two men, aged 74, 75, and 38, suffered injuries, as well as an eight-year-old boy who was rescued from the rubble and a two-week-old child, the authorities said.

The Russian military struck the village of Ruska Lozova at around 10 a.m. local time on July 3, injuring three men. Later in the day, the Russian army also attacked the village of Kotivka, targeting a farm and injuring a man.

On the morning of July 4, the village of Hlushkivka came under the Russian attack. A man and a woman were injured. At least eight houses were damaged in the strike, while six others were destroyed completely.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a man and a woman were killed due to the shelling of the Vasilyvka and Polohy districts. Another man was injured, the local military administration reported.

Russian forces struck the oblast 391 times, targeting 10 settlements in total over the past day.

In Poltava Oblast, one person was killed, and three others suffered injuries after missile debris damaged a school and a kindergarten in the Poltava district on July 3, Governor Filip Pronin reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, three people were injured in the town of Druzhkivka in the Kramatorsk district due to Russian attacks over the past day, according to local governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 24 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. One person was killed, and seven were injured over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russia launched 22 Shahed-type drones overnight on July 4 from the Kursk region. Ukrainian forces downed 21 over Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Poltava oblasts, according to the General Staff.

In Zhytomyr Oblast, drone debris caused a fire in a house, injuring a woman. The victim was hospitalized, Governor Vitalii Bunechko reported.

In Chernihiv Oblast, an air raid alarm lasted nearly five hours on the morning of July 4. One of the Russian drones hit a facility, local military administration reported, without specifying its type.

Some 5,963 consumers in the oblast remain without electricity as of around 8 a.m. local time due to the Russian strikes.