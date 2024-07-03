Skip to content
Russian guided bomb attack on Kharkiv injures at least 6, including child

by Kateryna Denisova July 3, 2024 6:26 PM 1 min read
A view of the city during the blackout on March 25, 2024 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian troops attacked the city of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs on July 3, injuring at least six people, including a child, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

A residential area in the Kyivskyi district of the city came under attack. At least three guided aerial bombs destroyed two houses, according to the governor.

A woman and two men, aged 74, 75 and 38, suffered injuries, as well as an eight-year-old boy who was rescued from the rubble, Syniehubov said.  

Moscow has intensified attacks against Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, as well as Kharkiv Oblast, with the use of missiles, glide bombs, and drones, destroying energy infrastructure and killing civilians.

Russia's attack on a postal depot in Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb on June 30 killed one person and injured nine others, the authorities reported.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.