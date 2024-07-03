Skip to content
News Feed, Poltava Oblast, Russian attack, Ukraine, War
1 killed, 3 injured after Russian attack near Poltava

by Kateryna Denisova July 3, 2024 9:29 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russia's attack on the Poltava district on July 3, 2024. (Filip Pronin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on Poltava Oblast on July 3 killed one person and injured three others, Governor Filip Pronin said.

A school and a kindergarten near the regional capital of Poltava were damaged by missile debris, according to Pronin. One of the injured is in serious condition.

Poltava Oblast is located in central Ukraine and regularly suffers from Russian drone attacks.

The region, which hosts several airbases, has suffered missile strikes for the last three days in a row.

Russian forces attacked the Myrhorod military airfield in Poltava Oblast on July 1. Former Air Force Spokesperson Yurii Ihnat confirmed "some losses" after Russian media sources claimed damage to multiple Su-27 aircraft.

Russian guided bomb attack on Kharkiv injures at least 14, including children
Russian troops attacked the city of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs on July 3, injuring at least 14 people, including two children, Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
6:08 PM

Zelensky says Trump should reveal plan on ending Russia's war.

"If Trump knows how to finish this war, he should tell us today," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. "If there are risks to Ukrainian independence, if we lose statehood — we want to be ready for this, we want to know... We want to understand whether in November we will have the powerful support of the US, or will be all alone."
10:53 AM

Ukraine receives $2.2 billion from IMF.

"These funds will help finance critical budget expenditures, social benefits, and the salaries of doctors and teachers," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
