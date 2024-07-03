1 killed, 3 injured after Russian attack near Poltava

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

A Russian attack on Poltava Oblast on July 3 killed one person and injured three others, Governor Filip Pronin said.

A school and a kindergarten near the regional capital of Poltava were damaged by missile debris, according to Pronin. One of the injured is in serious condition.

Poltava Oblast is located in central Ukraine and regularly suffers from Russian drone attacks.

The region, which hosts several airbases, has suffered missile strikes for the last three days in a row.

Russian forces attacked the Myrhorod military airfield in Poltava Oblast on July 1. Former Air Force Spokesperson Yurii Ihnat confirmed "some losses" after Russian media sources claimed damage to multiple Su-27 aircraft.