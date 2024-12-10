This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Donetsk Oblast, War, Russia, Ukraine, occupied Ukrainian territories
Explosions heard in occupied Donetsk Oblast city, Russian proxies announce evacuation

by Martin Fornusek December 10, 2024 2:43 PM 1 min read
A road sign near the Russian-occupied city of Yenakiieve, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on June 21, 2024. (Lehan/Wikipedia)
Russian occupation authorities in the Donetsk Oblast city of Yenakiieve announced evacuations from some areas on Dec. 10 amid reports of explosions.

Local Telegram channels shared footage that purports to show explosions in the town, with authors speculating about a possible missile attack. A blurred video published by the Tipichny Donetsk Telegram channel captures what seems to be multiple secondary explosions.

Ukraine has not officially commented on the incident.

Russian occupation authorities in the city did not clarify the reasons for the announced evacuation, claiming that the situation was "under control."

No further details on possible consequences have been provided at the time of the publication.

Yenakiieve, a mining and metallurgy center and the birthplace of Ukraine's former pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych, has been occupied by Russia since the start of its aggression in 2014.

Ukrainian forces have repeatedly targeted Russian military facilities across the occupied territories after Russia unleashed its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Footage that purports to show the aftermath of an explosion in Russian-occupied Yenakiieve, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Dec. 10, 2024. (Tipichny Donetsk/Telegram)
Author: Martin Fornusek
