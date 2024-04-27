Russian attacks on Nikopol district injure 2 women

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on April 27 injured two women aged 88 and 40, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Throughout the day, Russian forces launched 13 drone strikes and five artillery attacks against the Nikopol, Myrove, and Pokrovske communities.

Two five-story buildings, nine houses, six outbuildings, and several cars were damaged. One of the outbuildings caught fire, which was later put out by emergency services.

An agricultural company and power lines were also affected by the attack, leaving 300 people without power.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Wider Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was targeted by a large-scale missile attack in the early hours of April 27, with energy facilities damaged near Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih. Three people were reportedly injured.