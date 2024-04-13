Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, Kharkiv Oblast, Kupiansk, Ukraine
Edit post

Russian attack on Kupiansk injures 2

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 13, 2024 10:50 AM 1 min read
Rescue workers at the scene of a Russian attack on the Kharkiv Oblast city of Kupiansk on April 12, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A Russian attack on the Kharkiv Oblast city of Kupiansk injured two people, the State Emergency Service said on April 12.

Kupiansk, a crucial logistics juncture that was temporarily occupied by Russia in 2022, has recently been under heavy attacks as Russia intensified its offensive efforts in the area.

The State Emergency Service said that Russian strikes hit the center of the city, causing damage and starting fires in residential buildings.

A 62-year-old man was found under the rubble of a building and taken to receive medical attention. It is unclear what his condition was.

A 73-year-old man was wounded elsewhere in the city as a result of the attack. The State Emergency Service said that he was taken to the hospital but did not specify the extent of his injuries.

Russian shelling of Kharkiv Oblast village kills 1, injures 2
A Russian artillery attack against the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast on April 12 killed a 64-year-old man and injured two more people, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:15 AM

Russia attacks 12 border communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked 12 communities along the Sumy Oblast border on April 12, causing over 100 explosions. Bilopillia suffered the heaviest assault, with mortar attacks causing 20 explosions throughout the day.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:32 PM

Russian strike on Sumy injures at least 3.

Russian attack on the regional center of Sumy injured at least three, causing severe damage to civilian infrastructure, local military administration reported on April 12.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.