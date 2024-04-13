Russian attack on Kupiansk injures 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on the Kharkiv Oblast city of Kupiansk injured two people, the State Emergency Service said on April 12.

Kupiansk, a crucial logistics juncture that was temporarily occupied by Russia in 2022, has recently been under heavy attacks as Russia intensified its offensive efforts in the area.

The State Emergency Service said that Russian strikes hit the center of the city, causing damage and starting fires in residential buildings.

A 62-year-old man was found under the rubble of a building and taken to receive medical attention. It is unclear what his condition was.

A 73-year-old man was wounded elsewhere in the city as a result of the attack. The State Emergency Service said that he was taken to the hospital but did not specify the extent of his injuries.