Russian shelling of Kharkiv Oblast village kills 1, injures 2

A Russian artillery attack against Monachynivka in Kharkiv Oblast on April 12 killed a 64-year-old man and injured two more people, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office said.

The two injured victims, a 72-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman, refused to be hospitalized and were provided medical attention on the spot, the prosecutors said.

Russian forces carried out the attack at around 11:15 a.m. local time, using 152 mm artillery systems, according to the statement.

Monachynivka lies in the front-line Kupiansk district, which is regularly targeted by Russian attacks.

Russia has recently intensified strikes against Kharkiv Oblast, reportedly destroying almost all of the energy infrastructure in the regional center, Kharkiv.