Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian drone attack traps miners, causes power loss in Kryvyi Rih

by Abbey Fenbert February 2, 2024 8:00 AM 2 min read
Transmission towers and power lines near a missile-damaged high-voltage electricity substation, operated by NPC Ukrenergo, in central Ukraine, onMarch 1, 2023. Illustrative purposes. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone attack on Feb. 2 damaged an electrical substation and caused power outages in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine's state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo reported.

Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih defense council, also reported that a rescue operation for a group of trapped miners was underway following the attack.

Russian forces launched a massive drone attack at Ukraine's central and southern oblasts overnight on Feb. 2.

Suspilne reported at about 3:30 a.m. that explosions had been heard in Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Ukrenergo announced a few hours later that one of their substations had been hit in the attack, leaving homes and businesses in the city without power.

About 100,000 households lost power after the attack, Vilkul said.

He said that as of 7 a.m., power was restored to about 60,000 subscribers and all hospitals had working electricity.

Ukrenergo said that the damaged energy facility is currently being inspected and that emergency repair work would begin once the inspection is completed.

Vilkul also reported that 113 miners were trapped in two mines following the attack, and that a rescue operation was ongoing.

"Nineteen miners are currently trapped in one mine," he said.

Kirovohrad Oblast Governor Andrii Raikovych reported on Feb. 2 that drones were also launched at the city of Kropyvnytskyi.

Kropyvnytskyi was targeted in a Jan. 4 missile strike that damaged an energy facility. The attack killed one person and injured eight others. The victim who was killed and four of the injured persons were Ukrenergo employees.

Raikovych said that preliminary reports show no casualties following the Feb. 2 drone strike.

Russian forces have intensified drone and missile strikes against Ukraine, targeting critical energy infrastructure during the winter season.

Ukraine war latest: EU leaders agree to $54 billion funding for Kyiv; Russian ship sunk near occupied Crimea
Key developments on Feb. 1: * All 27 EU leaders agree on 50 billion euro ($54 billion) aid package for Ukraine * Military intelligence: Russian missile ship sunk off occupied Crimea. * Foreign volunteers killed by Russian attack in Kherson * White House won’t discuss separating aid to Ukraine f…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
1:47 AM

Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 107 times in 23 separate attack throughout the day, firing at five communities along the border on Feb. 1, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
11:54 PM

Russia ignores Ukraine's appeal to return bodies of POWs Moscow says are killed in Il-76 crash.

After Russia said Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed in the recent Il-76 plane crash, Ukraine appealed to return the allegedly killed POWs home, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the military intelligence, said on Feb. 1. But the Russian government has not responded to Ukraine's request, he added. There is no evidence of the presence of the POWs on the crashed plane apart from Russia's claims, Yusov added.
11:38 PM

Zaluzhnyi: Ukraine must introduce new philosophy that accounts for limits in assets.

In an opinion piece published by CNN on Feb. 1, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi named three main areas of focus for Ukraine's military in 2024. Zaluzhnyi stated that Ukraine's army needs to create a system to provide its forces with high-tech assets, introduce a new philosophy of training and warfare that accounts for restrictions in assets, and lastly, master new combat capabilities as soon as possible.
8:34 PM

Foreign volunteers killed by Russian attack in Kherson.

Two foreigners, both French citizens, were killed by a Russian attack on the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Feb. 1. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the foreigners killed were civilian volunteers.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.