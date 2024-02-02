Russian drone attack traps miners, causes power loss in Kryvyi Rih

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone attack on Feb. 2 damaged an electrical substation and caused power outages in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine's state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo reported.

Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih defense council, also reported that a rescue operation for a group of trapped miners was underway following the attack.

Russian forces launched a massive drone attack at Ukraine's central and southern oblasts overnight on Feb. 2.

Suspilne reported at about 3:30 a.m. that explosions had been heard in Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Ukrenergo announced a few hours later that one of their substations had been hit in the attack, leaving homes and businesses in the city without power.

About 100,000 households lost power after the attack, Vilkul said.

He said that as of 7 a.m., power was restored to about 60,000 subscribers and all hospitals had working electricity.

Ukrenergo said that the damaged energy facility is currently being inspected and that emergency repair work would begin once the inspection is completed.

Vilkul also reported that 113 miners were trapped in two mines following the attack, and that a rescue operation was ongoing.

"Nineteen miners are currently trapped in one mine," he said.

Kirovohrad Oblast Governor Andrii Raikovych reported on Feb. 2 that drones were also launched at the city of Kropyvnytskyi.

Kropyvnytskyi was targeted in a Jan. 4 missile strike that damaged an energy facility. The attack killed one person and injured eight others. The victim who was killed and four of the injured persons were Ukrenergo employees.

Raikovych said that preliminary reports show no casualties following the Feb. 2 drone strike.

Russian forces have intensified drone and missile strikes against Ukraine, targeting critical energy infrastructure during the winter season.