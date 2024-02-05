Skip to content
News Feed, Kherson, Ukraine
Russian attack on Kherson kills 4, injures 1

by Martin Fornusek February 5, 2024 2:14 PM 1 min read
Emergency workers are putting out a car on fire following a Russian attack against Kherson on Feb. 5, 2024. (Ihor Klymenko/Telegram)
Russia launched an attack against the southern city of Kherson around noon on Feb. 5, killing at least four residents and injuring one, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

Two men, aged 45 and 50, were killed while sitting in a car, said Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson military administration.

Other killed victims reportedly included a woman and a 60-year-old man. The injured resident has been hospitalized.

Further details are being determined.

Since Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022, Russia continues to heavily strike the area, regularly inflicting civilian casualties.

Author: Martin Fornusek
