Official: Russian ammunition depot on fire deep in occupied Donetsk Oblast

An ammunition depot deep in Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast is on fire following explosions, Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the exiled mayor of Mariupol, wrote on Telegram on Nov. 5.



The depot is located in the coastal village Sedovo, less than 10 kilometers from the border with Russia’s Rostov Oblast.



"It will keep detonating until next morning, that’s for sure. Reports coming from the ground say only a third of the facility has been destroyed but nothing can be saved there anyway," Andriushchenko said.

Russian forces had turned the village into an ammunition depot and parking lot for military vehicles, according to Andriushchenko.

The extent of the damage is not yet known, but will likely be verified by satellite images soon, he said.

The cause of the explosion has not been confirmed.

The previous day, Ukraine carried out a successful attack on Crimea that damaged the Russian Askold cruise missile carrier.

The ship can reportedly carry up to eight Kalibr missiles, which Russian forces use to attack infrastructure across Ukraine.

Since mid-July, drones and missiles have regularly targeted Russian military depots and infrastructure in occupied Crimea.