Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Official: Russian ammunition depot on fire deep in occupied Donetsk Oblast

by Dominic Culverwell November 6, 2023 12:52 AM 1 min read
Footage showing the fire at the Sedovo ammunition depot on Nov. 5. (Petro Andriushchenko / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

An ammunition depot deep in Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast is on fire following explosions, Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the exiled mayor of Mariupol, wrote on Telegram on Nov. 5.

The depot is located in the coastal village Sedovo, less than 10 kilometers from the border with Russia’s Rostov Oblast.

"It will keep detonating until next morning, that’s for sure. Reports coming from the ground say only a third of the facility has been destroyed but nothing can be saved there anyway," Andriushchenko said.

Russian forces had turned the village into an ammunition depot and parking lot for military vehicles, according to Andriushchenko.

The extent of the damage is not yet known, but will likely be verified by satellite images soon, he said.

The cause of the explosion has not been confirmed.

The previous day, Ukraine carried out a successful attack on Crimea that damaged the Russian Askold cruise missile carrier.

The ship can reportedly carry up to eight Kalibr missiles, which Russian forces use to attack infrastructure across Ukraine.

Since mid-July, drones and missiles have regularly targeted Russian military depots and infrastructure in occupied Crimea.

ISW: ATACMS long-range missiles threaten Russian rear ammunition depots
The U.S.-provided Army Tactical Missiles Systems (ATACMS) will likely force the Russian command to choose between fortifying existing ammunition depots or further dispersing them throughout occupied parts of Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Dominic Culverwell
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.