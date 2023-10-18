Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: ATACMS long-range missiles threaten Russian rear ammunition depots

by Olena Goncharova October 18, 2023 8:30 AM 2 min read
A screenshot of the video shared by Ukraine's General Staff on Oct. 17, 2023, showing an ATACMS launch (General Staff/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S.-provided Army Tactical Missiles Systems (ATACMS) will likely force the Russian command to choose between fortifying existing ammunition depots or further dispersing them throughout occupied parts of Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest update.

The White House confirmed on Oct. 17 that the U.S. has sent ATACMS to Ukraine, after the Ukrainian military said it had used them for the first time on the battlefield.

The ISW analysts compare this development to the arrival of HIMARS to Ukraine in June 2022 that enabled Ukrainian forces to launch a significant interdiction campaign. This campaign supported counteroffensive operations in Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts and targeted Russian ammunition depots that were heavily concentrated.

The Russian command, in response, shifted away from using such concentrated depots. Instead, they extended their logistics through longer ground lines of communications (GLOCs), making the provision of ammunition and supplies to the front line more complicated. The introduction of ATACMS missiles is expected to present Russian forces with a similar challenge, according to the ISW.

"The Russian military has consistently shown it can adapt to new Ukrainian strike capabilities — but only after suffering initial and pronounced losses from Ukrainian capabilities Russian commanders realistically should have prepared for," the ISW concluded.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine uses ATACMS for first time to strike airfields in Russian-occupied territory
Key development on Oct. 17: * Ukraine strikes airfields in Russian-occupied area with ATACMS missiles, destroys 9 Russian helicopters, other equipment, kills Russian troops * U.S. military reportedly says all 31 Abrams tanks arrived in Ukraine. * U.S. to provide nearly $700 million for moderniza…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.