Russian afternoon attacks kill and injure multiple civilians across Ukraine

Russian attacks on the afternoon of Sept. 7 killed and injured multiple people in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson oblasts, Ukrainian authorities reported.



Russian glide bombs struck Kharkiv and the surrounding suburbs at 4 p.m. local time. Two residential buildings were destroyed and 10 houses were damaged in a nearby village, injuring four people, according to the Kharkiv Prosecutor’s Office.



Another man was injured at a private business in the city while fire caused by the attack also engulfed a warehouse.



In Kherson Oblast, the Russian army fired shells at a village, Ponyativka, killing a 45-year-old man, reported Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. A Russian drone dropped explosives on another village, Odradokamyanka, causing leg and abdominal injuries to a 69-year-old woman, reported the local military administration.



Russian artillery killed a 76-year-old woman and wounded a 60-year-old woman in two settlements near Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak. Three houses were damaged and over a dozen livestock were killed.



In Nikopol city, drones damaged infrastructure and outbuildings. No casualties were reported.



Earlier, Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least four people and injured 105, including children, regional authorities reported on Sept. 7.



Russia attacked Kyiv with drones in the early hours of Sept. 7, causing debris to land near the parliament, several residential buildings and possibly a kindergarten, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.



Several buildings were damaged by falling debris elsewhere in Kyiv Oblast. No casualties were reported.