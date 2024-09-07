The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Sumy Oblast, War, Kyiv
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure almost 100 over past day

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 7, 2024 9:51 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack against Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Sept. 7, 2024. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least four people and injured 97, including children, regional authorities reported early on Sept. 7.

Ukrainian air defenses downed 58 of the 67 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said.

Three drones were "lost" on Ukrainian territory, likely due to electronic warfare means, while six others flew to Russia, Belarus, and the occupied parts of Luhansk Oblast, according to the report.

Russia attacked Kyiv with drones in the early hours of Sept. 7, causing debris to land near several residential buildings and possibly a kindergarten, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

Several buildings were damaged by falling debris elsewhere in Kyiv Oblast. No casualties were reported.

Russia launched a ballistic missile attack against the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Sept. 6, killing one person, injuring 74, and damaging a residential building, authorities said.

A 49-year-old man was also injured during attacks against the Nikopol district.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast killed three people and injured three others, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Two of the fatalities were reported in Toretsk and one in Raihorodok. The injuries occurred in Izmailivka, Hirnyk, and Kurakhove.

In Kharkiv Oblast, eight people were injured by Russian attacks over the past day, said Oleh Syniehubov, the regional governor.

An attack against the town of Liubotyn injured six people, including two girls aged 14 and 16. A 46-year-old man was injured in an attack against the village of Solonytsivska, and an 88-year-old woman was wounded in an attack against Kupiansk.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured seven people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. A critical infrastructure facility, a shop, a multi-story building, and 11 houses were damaged.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks against the Krasnopillia community with mortars, bombs, and drones killed one person and injured four, the regional military administration said.

Chernihiv, Khmelnytskyi, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Rivne, Poltava, and Cherkasy oblasts also came under attack but no casualties were reported.

Ukraine war latest: Azov brigade regains ground in Niu-York; West pledges more military aid for Kyiv
Key developments on Sept. 6: * ‘Situation was catastrophic’ - Ukraine’s Azov says it relieved surrounded troops in Niu-York, regained ground * Zelensky’s visit to Ramstein secures air defense, weapons for Ukraine * Ombudsman appeals to UN, Red Cross over alleged execution of Ukrainian POW seen o…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:59 AM  (Updated: )

Russia targets Kyiv neighborhoods with drones.

Debris from intercepted drones caused a fire in the yard of an apartment building in the city's Pechersk district and may have struck a kindergarten in the Dniprovsky district, authorities said. No casualties have been reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.