Russian drones hit apartment building, kindergarten in Kyiv.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked the city of Kyiv with drones in the early hours of Sept. 7, causing debris to strike a kindergarten and the yard of a residential building, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

Residents heard the sound of drones and a series of loud explosions shortly after 3 a.m. local time on Sept. 7, according to correspondents for the Kyiv Independent. Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said that air defense units were repelling a drone attack on the capital.

Debris from an intercepted drone landed in the yard of an apartment building in the city's Pechersk district, causing a fire, Popko said.

Popko later said that another fire broke out at a different address in the Pechersk district due to falling drone fragments. The fires were both in outdoor areas and are being extinguished.

Falling debris also struck a kindergarten in the Dniprovsky district, Popko said.

Emergency workers were dispatched to all attack sites. No casualties have been reported.

Russia launched a series of devastating missile and drone attacks against Ukraine's cities in the first week of September, hitting educational facilities and other civilian targets in Poltava, Sumy, Lviv, and Kryvyi Rih.