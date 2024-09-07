The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Kyiv, Drones, War
Russian drones hit apartment building, kindergarten in Kyiv

by Abbey Fenbert September 7, 2024 3:59 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
The remnants of a destroyed Russian Shahed drone at an exhibition in Kyiv on May 12, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked the city of Kyiv with drones in the early hours of Sept. 7, causing debris to strike a kindergarten and the yard of a residential building, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

Residents heard the sound of drones and a series of loud explosions shortly after 3 a.m. local time on Sept. 7, according to correspondents for the Kyiv Independent. Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said that air defense units were repelling a drone attack on the capital.

Debris from an intercepted drone landed in the yard of an apartment building in the city's Pechersk district, causing a fire, Popko said.

Popko later said that another fire broke out at a different address in the Pechersk district due to falling drone fragments. The fires were both in outdoor areas and are being extinguished.

Falling debris also struck a kindergarten in the Dniprovsky district, Popko said.

Emergency workers were dispatched to all attack sites. No casualties have been reported.

Russia launched a series of devastating missile and drone attacks against Ukraine's cities in the first week of September, hitting educational facilities and other civilian targets in Poltava, Sumy, Lviv, and Kryvyi Rih.

As Ukrainian children return to school, Russia launches missiles at educational facilities
As the new school year began in Ukraine, Russia intensified its attacks on the country’s educational facilities, further disrupting a study process already severely impacted by the full-scale war and sowing anxiety among students and their families. In just three days, Russian strikes damaged at le…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Abbey Fenbert
