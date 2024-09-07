The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Russian drone debris falls near Ukraine's parliament overnight

by Elsa Court September 7, 2024 10:49 AM 1 min read
Russian drone debris downed near Ukraine's parliament on Sept. 7, 2024. (Verkhovna Rada / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Debris from a Russian Shahed-type kamikaze drone downed overnight was discovered outside the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, on the morning of Sept. 7.

Due to the threat of drones, an air alert was active in Kyiv between 3 a.m. and 3:20 a.m. on Sept. 7, and air defense was audible. The Verkhovna Rada is located in Kyiv's central Pecherskyi district.

Shortly after the end of the alert, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that a fire had broken out in an open area of the Pecherskyi district due to falling debris, but there was no damage to property or reports of casualties.

"After today's night attack by Russian drones, the wreckage of a downed drone was found near the building of the Verkhovna Rada," the parliament reported on Telegram. "No damage was found."

Ukrainian air defenses downed 58 of the 67 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said.

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure almost 100 over past day
Russia launched a ballistic missile attack against the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Sept. 6, killing one person, injuring 74, and damaging a residential building, authorities said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Elsa Court
News Feed

3:59 AM  (Updated: )

Russia targets Kyiv neighborhoods with drones.

Debris from intercepted drones caused a fire in the yard of an apartment building in the city's Pechersk district and may have struck a kindergarten in the Dniprovsky district, authorities said. No casualties have been reported.
