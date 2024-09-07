Russian drone debris falls near Ukraine's parliament overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Debris from a Russian Shahed-type kamikaze drone downed overnight was discovered outside the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, on the morning of Sept. 7.

Due to the threat of drones, an air alert was active in Kyiv between 3 a.m. and 3:20 a.m. on Sept. 7, and air defense was audible. The Verkhovna Rada is located in Kyiv's central Pecherskyi district.

Shortly after the end of the alert, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that a fire had broken out in an open area of the Pecherskyi district due to falling debris, but there was no damage to property or reports of casualties.

"After today's night attack by Russian drones, the wreckage of a downed drone was found near the building of the Verkhovna Rada," the parliament reported on Telegram. "No damage was found."

Ukrainian air defenses downed 58 of the 67 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said.