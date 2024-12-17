Russia trying to hide North Korean losses in Ukraine war, Zelensky claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian military is attempting to hide the losses of North Korean soldiers fighting in the war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Dec. 16.

Zelensky's remarks came after Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) and the U.S. Pentagon on Dec. 16 reported that North Korean troops suffered casualties in assault operations alongside Russian forces in Kursk Oblast.

"Russia is not only involving North Korean soldiers in assaults on Ukrainian positions, but is also trying to hide the losses of these people," Zelensky said via his official Telegram channel.

The Russian military has attempted to keep the presence of North Korean units secret throughout their training and deployment, Zelensky said. He also claimed that Moscow has resorted to extreme tactics to disguise the identities of North Korean soldiers killed in combat.

Russia tries to "burn the faces" of North Korean soldiers after they are killed, Zelensky alleged. His post shared a video purportedly showing Russian personnel setting fire to the bodies of North Korean fighters on the front line.

The Kyiv Independent could not confirm Zelensky's claim or the veracity of the video.

"There is no reason for Koreans to fight and die for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," Zelensky said.

"And even after their deaths, all that awaits them from Russia is mockery."

Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder confirmed on Dec. 16 that North Korean personnel had engaged in combat operations alongside Russian troops in Kursk Oblast and suffered their first casualties.

The confirmation came after Zelensky reported on Dec. 14 that North Koreans were participating in Russian assaults in the Kursk region.

Ukraine's military intelligence has claimed that at least 30 North Korean soldiers have been killed or wounded on the Kursk front.

Ukrainian and Western officials issued warnings in fall 2024 that over 10,000 North Korean troops had amassed in Kursk Oblast, ready to aid Russia's attempt to oust Ukrainian forces after Kyiv launched a surprise incursion in the region in August.

The first clashes between North Korean and Ukrainian troops in Kursk Oblast were reported in early November.

Zelensky and Western officials have accused Russia of dramatically escalating the war against Ukraine by involving a foreign state in the conflict.