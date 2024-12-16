Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

30 North Korean soldiers killed, injured in Kursk Oblast assaults, Ukraine's intelligence claims

by Boldizsar Gyori December 16, 2024 12:19 PM 1 min read
North Korean soldiers participate in a mass military parade at Kim Il-Sung square in Pyongyang on October 10, 2015 (Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least thirty North Korean soldiers were killed or wounded during assault operations in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) claimed on Dec. 16.

Following the attacks that took place on Dec. 14-15 near the villages of Pliekhovo, Vorozhba, and Martynovka, North Korean losses have to be replenished by fresh soldiers from North Korea's 94th Separate Brigade, HUR claimed. Three soldiers also reportedly went missing.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify HUR’s claims.

Ukrainian and Western officials warned in the fall that over 10,000 North Korean troops had amassed in Kursk Oblast, ready to aid Russia's attempt to oust Ukrainian forces in the region. The move represents an unprecedented escalation in Russia's war against Ukraine.

The first limited clashes between North Korean and Ukrainian troops in Kursk Oblast were reported in early November, with North Korean soldiers recently joining ground assault operations.

North Korean troops also allegedly opened fire and killed eight Russian soldiers on Dec. 14 in a "friendly-fire" incident.

Ukraine war latest: North Korean troops joining Russian assaults in Kursk, Zelensky says
Key developments on Dec. 14-15: * North Korean troops joining Russian assaults in Kursk, Zelensky says * Ukraine destroys Russian train with 40 fuel tanks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, source claims * 292 front-line clashes recorded over the past day, General Staff reports * Two Russian oil tankers r…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian ex-Defense Ministry official suspected of embezzling $5.8 million.

According to the charges, Vladimir Shishov embezzled 600 million rubles with the help of other businessmen, such as second defendant Dmitry Levchenko, manager of RNGS Capital. Shishov was arrested on suspicion of fraud in October 2023. The embezzled money was allocated for a "special infrastructure project."
Georgia's opposition parties appeal to EU following election of pro-Russian president, Sova reports.

In a joint letter, Georgian opposition leaders urged the release of all detained politicians, activists, and peaceful demonstrators; the introduction of targeted sanctions against those responsible for "undermining democracy;" the suspension of visa-free travel and visa restrictions for Georgian Dream officials; and the declaration of the "self-proclaimed regime" of Bidzina Ivanishvili as illegitimate.
