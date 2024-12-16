30 North Korean soldiers killed, injured in Kursk Oblast assaults, Ukraine's intelligence claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least thirty North Korean soldiers were killed or wounded during assault operations in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) claimed on Dec. 16.

Following the attacks that took place on Dec. 14-15 near the villages of Pliekhovo, Vorozhba, and Martynovka, North Korean losses have to be replenished by fresh soldiers from North Korea's 94th Separate Brigade, HUR claimed. Three soldiers also reportedly went missing.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify HUR’s claims.

Ukrainian and Western officials warned in the fall that over 10,000 North Korean troops had amassed in Kursk Oblast, ready to aid Russia's attempt to oust Ukrainian forces in the region. The move represents an unprecedented escalation in Russia's war against Ukraine.

The first limited clashes between North Korean and Ukrainian troops in Kursk Oblast were reported in early November, with North Korean soldiers recently joining ground assault operations.

North Korean troops also allegedly opened fire and killed eight Russian soldiers on Dec. 14 in a "friendly-fire" incident.