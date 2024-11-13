Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, North Korea, United States, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kursk Oblast
US says North Korean troops join combat alongside Russia

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 13, 2024 10:00 AM 2 min read
Korean People's Army (KPA) soldiers gather as they prepare to pay their respects before the statues of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il as part of celebrations marking the birthday of late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, known as the 'Day of the Shining Star,' on Mansu hill in Pyongyang, North Korea on Feb. 16, 2019. (Ed Jones / AFP via Getty Images)
North Korea has dispatched 10,000 troops to Russia, with most of them deployed in the western Kursk Oblast and taking part in combat, a Pentagon spokesperson said during a press briefing on Nov. 12.

Washington is echoing earlier warnings from Kyiv that Pyongyang's troops have been deployed in the warzone in an unprecedented escalation of Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Today I can confirm that over 10,000 (North Korean) soldiers have been sent to eastern Russia, and most of them have moved to the far western Kursk Oblast, where they have begun engaging in combat operations with Russian forces," spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

"Russian forces have trained the (North Korean) soldiers in artillery, in UAV and basic infantry operations, including trench clearing, which are critical skills for front-line operations."

According to Patel, the effectiveness of North Korean soldiers will "in large part be dictated by how well the Russians can integrate them into their military."

Russia is mustering a force of 50,000 soldiers, including North Korean troops, to launch a counter-offensive against a Ukrainian salient in Russia's Kursk Oblast, the New York Times reported on Nov. 10.

The new force comes as Russia saw its heaviest losses last month, and the North Korean troops could be replacing injured and killed Russian soldiers, according to some experts.

Clashes between the Ukrainian and North Korean soldiers are currently underway, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Nov. 5. North Korean troops have already suffered casualties, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Nov. 7, without specifying the number.

Russia preparing a 50,000-people-strong offensive in latest attempt to push Ukrainian army out of Kursk Oblast
Over the past week, Russia had been gathering forces in what appears to be preparations for a decisive push in the country’s Kursk Oblast. “The situation is changing every day. Not long ago, we were on the offensive, and now we are on the defensive,” a 35-year-old artilleryman with the
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
