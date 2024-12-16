Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

News Feed, North Korea, Russia, Kursk, Ukraine, War
North Korean troops suffer casualties in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Pentagon says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 16, 2024 9:22 PM 1 min read
Pentagon Spokesperson General Pat Ryder at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia on Oct. 31, 2023. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
North Korean troops have joined combat operations in the Kursk Oblast, marking the first confirmed engagement of North Korean soldiers alongside Russian military, Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder said on Dec. 16.

“We do assess that North Korean soldiers have engaged in combat in Kursk. We have indications that they have suffered casualties, both killed and wounded,” Ryder said, as reported by Reuters.

While the U.S. lacks precise casualty figures, Ryder added that North Korean troops began combat operations last week.

Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) claimed that at least 30 North Korean soldiers were killed or wounded during assault operations near the villages of Plekhovo, Vorozhba, and Martynovka on Dec. 14-15.

Fresh reinforcements from North Korea’s 94th Separate Brigade are reportedly being deployed to replace the losses.

The HUR also alleged that a "friendly-fire" incident on Dec. 14 resulted in North Korean troops killing eight Russian soldiers.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify HUR’s claims.

North Korean soldiers have been present in Kursk Oblast since October, initially serving in support roles.

Their recent participation in ground assault operations reflects a deepening military collaboration between Pyongyang and Moscow amidst ongoing war in Ukraine.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
