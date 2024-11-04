Russia to launch 2 Iranian satellites on Nov. 5, Iran's ambassador says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia will launch two Iranian satellites, Kowsar and Hodhod, into orbit on Nov. 5 using a Soyuz launcher, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Nov. 4.

"In continuation of the development of scientific and technological cooperation between Iran and Russia, two Iranian satellites, Kowsar and Hodhow, will be launched into 500-kilometer orbit on Tuesday, Nov. (5), at 2:48 Tehran time by a Soyuz launcher, Jalali said on X.

The delivery of the two satellites to Russia was reported on Oct. 12, underscoring the deepening cooperation of the two Western-sanctioned countries.

Kowsar, a high-resolution imaging satellite, is designed for agricultural use, environmental monitoring, and disaster management. Hodhod, a small communications satellite, aims to provide satellite-based connectivity in remote areas with limited terrestrial networks.

Russia previously launched Iranian satellites into orbit in February and again in 2022, raising concerns from U.S. officials about the potential military implications. These officials worry that the satellites could support Russia's operations in Ukraine and help Iran monitor military targets across Israel and the Middle East.

The ties between Moscow and Tehran deepened since the outbreak of the full-scale war in 2022. Iran has provided Russia with thousands of Shahed drones used in attacks against Ukraine and even close-range ballistic missiles.