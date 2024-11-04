Skip to content
News Feed, Iran, Russia, Space, Tech
Edit post

Russia to launch 2 Iranian satellites on Nov. 5, Iran's ambassador says

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 4, 2024 12:54 PM 2 min read
Kazem Jalali, Iran's ambassador to Russia, attends a Russia-Iran session in the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2022 (SPIEF 2022). (Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia will launch two Iranian satellites, Kowsar and Hodhod, into orbit on Nov. 5 using a Soyuz launcher, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Nov. 4.

"In continuation of the development of scientific and technological cooperation between Iran and Russia, two Iranian satellites, Kowsar and Hodhow, will be launched into 500-kilometer orbit on Tuesday, Nov. (5), at 2:48 Tehran time by a Soyuz launcher, Jalali said on X.

The delivery of the two satellites to Russia was reported on Oct. 12, underscoring the deepening cooperation of the two Western-sanctioned countries.

Kowsar, a high-resolution imaging satellite, is designed for agricultural use, environmental monitoring, and disaster management. Hodhod, a small communications satellite, aims to provide satellite-based connectivity in remote areas with limited terrestrial networks.

Russia previously launched Iranian satellites into orbit in February and again in 2022, raising concerns from U.S. officials about the potential military implications. These officials worry that the satellites could support Russia's operations in Ukraine and help Iran monitor military targets across Israel and the Middle East.

The ties between Moscow and Tehran deepened since the outbreak of the full-scale war in 2022. Iran has provided Russia with thousands of Shahed drones used in attacks against Ukraine and even close-range ballistic missiles.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

10:04 AM

German Foreign Minister Baerbock arrives in Kyiv.

"We are countering this brutality with our humanity and support, so that Ukrainians can not only survive the winter, but so that their country can survive," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said upon arrival.
