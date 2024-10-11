Skip to content
Ukraine destroys Russian Mi-8 helicopter in Kharkiv Oblast, military says

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 11, 2024 10:00 AM 1 min read
A Russian Mi-8 military helicopter flies over a joint Russian and Turkish convoy (not pictured) as it patrols oil fields near the town of al-Qahtaniyah, Syria, on Feb. 4, 2021. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Delil Souleiman/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian Mi-8 helicopter was destroyed in Kharkiv Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its operational update on Oct. 11.

The Mi-8 is a Soviet-era aircraft used most commonly as a transport aircraft by both the Russian military and civilian government departments. It can also be used for combat and command purposes.

The helicopter has an estimated price tag of around $10-15 million.

The General Staff did not provide any more details about how the helicopter was destroyed.

According to the General Staff's update on Oct. 11, Russia has lost 329 helicopters since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
