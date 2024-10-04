The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Iran, European Union, Russia, Ballistic missile, Ukraine, Sanctions, Business
Edit post

EU readies to sanction Iran over missile shipments to Russia, Bloomberg reports

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 4, 2024 6:47 PM 2 min read
A European Union (EU) flag next to the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 10, 2023. (Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU is moving toward a sanctions package against Iran over providing ballistic missiles to Russia amid the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Oct. 4, citing undisclosed sources.

The U.S. confirmed in September that Tehran had supplied Russia with short-range Fath-360 ballistic missiles as another step in its growing military cooperation with Moscow.

Kyiv, Washington, and other Western countries subsequently imposed new economic restrictions against Iran, which already faces heavy sanctions over its nuclear program and backing of militant groups in the Middle East.

According to Bloomberg, the EU sanctions would target roughly a dozen individuals and entities, which includes firms involved in the engineering, metals, and aviation sectors.

The step should be reportedly approved by the upcoming EU summit in Brussels, scheduled for Oct. 16-18. This package would only be the first step and additional listings are under consideration, the sources told Bloomberg.

Russia and Iran have deepened their military and political ties since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Tehran has provided Moscow with thousands of Shahed kamikaze drones used in attacks against Ukraine.

Tehran has repeatedly denied backing Russia in the war. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian claimed during a U.N. meeting in September that his country has never supported Moscow's invasion and denied the supplies of ballistic missiles.

Ukraine's military said on Sept. 29 that it had destroyed a Russian arsenal in Volgograd Oblast, which had allegedly received a shipment of Iranian missiles shortly before the strike.

What Iran’s ballistic missiles, in Russia’s hands, could mean for Ukraine
Iran has delivered ballistic missiles to Russia, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sept. 6, a move the U.S. has described as a “dramatic escalation” in Tehran’s support for Moscow’s full-scale war against Ukraine. The White House said it was “alarmed” by reports of the transfer, but what the
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:58 AM

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast injure 8.

Russian forces attacked 14 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Oct. 3, injuring eight people throughout the day, the regional administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.