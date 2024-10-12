Iran delivers satellites to Russia for rocket launch, media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Iran has delivered two domestically manufactured satellites to Russia for an upcoming launch, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Oct. 12. This marks the latest instance of space collaboration between the two nations, both of which are under U.S. sanctions.

The satellites, Kowsar and Hodhod, represent Iran’s first significant venture from its private space sector. They were reportedly dispatched to Russia on Oct. 11.

Kowsar, a high-resolution imaging satellite, is designed for agricultural use, environmental monitoring, and disaster management. Meanwhile, Hodhod, a small communications satellite, aims to provide satellite-based connectivity in remote areas with limited terrestrial networks.

A group of young Iranian engineers, with an average age of 25, spearheaded the project at a private Iranian tech company, according to Tasnim.

Russia previously launched Iranian satellites into orbit in February and again in 2022, raising concerns from U.S. officials about the potential military implications. These officials worry that the satellites could support Russia's operations in Ukraine and help Iran monitor military targets across Israel and the Middle East.

In a related development, Iran successfully conducted its second satellite launch this year in September, using a rocket developed by the Revolutionary Guards. The launch comes amid accusations from the U.S. and European nations that Iran has supplied Russia with ballistic missiles for use in Ukraine—claims that Tehran has repeatedly denied.