Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Iran, Russia, US sanctions, Ballistic missile, Ukraine
Edit post

Iran delivers satellites to Russia for rocket launch, media reports

by Olena Goncharova October 12, 2024 9:52 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. The annual rally commemorating the 1979 Islamic Revolution, domestically-built missiles, and a satellite carrier are displayed at the Azadi (Freedom) Sq. in Tehran, Iran, on Feb. 11, 2024. (Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Iran has delivered two domestically manufactured satellites to Russia for an upcoming launch, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Oct. 12. This marks the latest instance of space collaboration between the two nations, both of which are under U.S. sanctions.

The satellites, Kowsar and Hodhod, represent Iran’s first significant venture from its private space sector. They were reportedly dispatched to Russia on Oct. 11.

Kowsar, a high-resolution imaging satellite, is designed for agricultural use, environmental monitoring, and disaster management. Meanwhile, Hodhod, a small communications satellite, aims to provide satellite-based connectivity in remote areas with limited terrestrial networks.

A group of young Iranian engineers, with an average age of 25, spearheaded the project at a private Iranian tech company, according to Tasnim.

Russia previously launched Iranian satellites into orbit in February and again in 2022, raising concerns from U.S. officials about the potential military implications. These officials worry that the satellites could support Russia's operations in Ukraine and help Iran monitor military targets across Israel and the Middle East.

In a related development, Iran successfully conducted its second satellite launch this year in September, using a rocket developed by the Revolutionary Guards. The launch comes amid accusations from the U.S. and European nations that Iran has supplied Russia with ballistic missiles for use in Ukraine—claims that Tehran has repeatedly denied.

Putin meets with Iranian President Pezeshkian for first time
“We are actively working together in the international arena and our assessments of events taking place in the world are often very close,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said of the meeting.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.