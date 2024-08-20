Skip to content
Russia to create Belgorod, Kursk, Bryansk troop groups amid Ukraine's incursion

by Kateryna Hodunova August 21, 2024 12:06 AM 2 min read
The Russian Armed Forces will establish the Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk troop groups
Russian soldiers patrol a street on April 11, 2022, in Volnovakha in Donetsk Oblast. The picture was taken during a trip organized by the Russian military. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Aug. 20 that it will establish troop groups in Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk oblasts to defend settlements along the Ukrainian border amid the Ukrainian military's incursion into Kursk Oblast.

The Ukrainian military's unprecedented operation, ongoing for nearly two weeks, has led to the capture of the town of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast and the alleged destruction of all three bridges over the Seim River near the border with Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces have advanced 28-35 kilometers (18-21 miles) into Kursk Oblast and taken control of 93 settlements so far, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, who chairs the coordination council for military security in Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk oblasts, stated that the ministry has assigned officials responsible for specific council tasks.

"If it is impossible to solve the problem at their level (in time), the information is brought to me personally, and I will decide," he added.

Colonel General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov was appointed deputy head of the coordination council. Other ministry officials will manage logistics, military-technical support, civilian evacuations, engineering, interagency coordination, medical support, and protection from drone attacks.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
9:03 PM

Ukraine advances 28-35 km in Kursk Oblast, Syrskyi says.

Ukrainian forces have advanced 28-35 kilometers (18-21 miles) into Russia's Kursk Oblast and taken control of 93 settlements, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported at an event chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 20.
