Ukraine hits 3rd bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia claims

Ukrainian forces hit the third bridge over the Seim River in Russia's Kursk Oblast, an official of the Russian Investigative Committee claimed in a video published on Aug. 19.

If confirmed, this would be a successful strike against the last stationary bridge over the river in the Glushkovsky district, which lies at the border of Ukraine's Sumy Oblast.

Similar statements were made by Russian milbloggers Vladimir Romanov and Yuri Podolyaka. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims, and no evidence was provided at the time of publication.

The Air Force declined to comment on the reports. Previously, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschchuk said that two bridges in Kursk Oblast were destroyed by Ukraine, hindering Russia's ability to supply troops fighting off the cross-border incursion. The other two bridges were located near the village of Zvannoye and the town of Glushkovo.

The Investigative Committee official, whose video statement was shared on the Telegram channel of Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, claimed that Ukraine struck the bridge with rocket fire and artillery in the village of Karyzh on Aug. 18.

Karyzh lies roughly 8 kilometers (5 miles) east of the Ukrainian border and 60 kilometers (37 miles) west of Sudzha, a Kursk Oblast town under Kyiv's control.

The full extent of the damage following the alleged attack remains unclear.

Russian milbloggers believe that the destruction of the bridge will not have a significant impact as Russian forces are already being supplied via a pontoon crossing.

Some analysts point out that the destruction of the third bridge would complicate the logistics for Russian troops lodged between the river in the north and Ukrainian-held territories of Kursk Oblast in the east.

The Seim River is roughly 748 kilometers (465 miles) long and flows from Russia to Ukraine via Kursk Oblast, dividing the Russian region into two parts. (Wikimedia Commons)

The unprecedented cross-border incursion has been ongoing since Aug. 6. Ukraine's forces managed to advance quickly and reportedly capture some 1,150 square kilometers and over 80 settlements, including Sudzha.

More recent reports indicate that the situation grows increasingly tense as Russia is pulling in reinforcements from Ukraine.