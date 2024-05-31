2 injured in Russian missile attack on Odesa port infrastructure

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian troops attacked port infrastructure in the southern city of Odesa on May 31, injuring two people, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

An explosion was reported in Odesa at 7:30 p.m. local time almost immediately after an air raid alert went off in the region.

The governor said that according to preliminary information, Russia hit the port with a ballistic missile equipped with a cluster munition warhead.

A 28-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man reportedly suffered shrapnel injuries and were hospitalized in moderate condition.

Odesa Oblast and other southern regions of Ukraine are regular targets of Russian missile and drone attacks.

Russia on May 1 launched ballistic missiles at Odesa, hitting a postal depot of Ukraine's largest privately-owned postal service, Nova Poshta.

The attack injured 14 people and destroyed 15.5 metric tons of shipments worth almost Hr 3 million ($76,000).