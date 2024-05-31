Skip to content
2 injured in Russian missile attack on Odesa port infrastructure

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 31, 2024 11:17 PM 1 min read
A sign that reads “Caution: mines” is taped on a beach on May 27, 2022, in Odesa, Ukraine. (Yevhen Zinchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian troops attacked port infrastructure in the southern city of Odesa on May 31, injuring two people, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

An explosion was reported in Odesa at 7:30 p.m. local time almost immediately after an air raid alert went off in the region.

The governor said that according to preliminary information, Russia hit the port with a ballistic missile equipped with a cluster munition warhead.

A 28-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man reportedly suffered shrapnel injuries and were hospitalized in moderate condition.

Odesa Oblast and other southern regions of Ukraine are regular targets of Russian missile and drone attacks.

Russia on May 1 launched ballistic missiles at Odesa, hitting a postal depot of Ukraine's largest privately-owned postal service, Nova Poshta.

The attack injured 14 people and destroyed 15.5 metric tons of shipments worth almost Hr 3 million ($76,000).

Swiss volunteer injured in Russian attack on Vovchansk
The Swiss volunteer had come to Ukraine to help evacuate people and animals from the areas of active combat operations. He was injured on May 30 during a humanitarian mission in embattled Vovchansk and received medical treatment, the prosecutors said.
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:40 PM

