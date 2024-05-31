Skip to content
Kharkiv Oblast, Volunteers, War, Ukraine, Switzerland
Swiss volunteer injured in Russian attack on Vovchansk

by Kateryna Denisova May 31, 2024 9:40 PM 1 min read
An aerial view of the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, on May 20, 2024. (Libkos/Getty Images)
Russian forces attacked the village of Shestakove and the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three people, including a volunteer from Switzerland, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor Office reported on May 31.

The Swiss volunteer had come to Ukraine to help evacuate people and animals from the areas of active combat operations. He was injured on May 30 during a humanitarian mission in embattled Vovchansk and received medical treatment, the prosecutors said.

Ukrainian forces control about 70% of the town as of May 31, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson of the Khortytsia group of forces, told Hromadske Radio. Vovchansk is described by Ukrainian officials as almost destroyed, while Russia keeps attacking other neighboring settlements, inflicting civilian casualties.

Russia reportedly attacked Shestakove in the Chuhuiv district on May 31, damaging houses and farms. Two men, aged 29 and 38, suffered injuries, the prosecutors said.

Moscow launched a new offensive on May 10 in northern Kharkiv Oblast. Moscow's forces had reportedly managed to advance as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles) into the region but had been halted by the first line of defense.

