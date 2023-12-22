Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on Dec. 21, firing 24 times and causing at least 86 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.

The Russian military struck the communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, and Seredyna-Buda using artillery and mortars, while also dropping mines.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure was reported.

In the early hours of Dec. 22, Ukraine’s air defense forces downed a Shahed drone, according to the administration.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day. At least 18 settlements in Sumy Oblast have been abandoned by residents due to attacks.