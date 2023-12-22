Russia has fired 7,400 missiles at Ukraine since February 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has fired 7,400 missiles at Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war in February 2022, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat told Hromadske.

"Of this number, approximately 1,600 were destroyed. But the number 7,400 includes all missiles — S-300 and S-400, Kh-22, and Iskander ballistic missiles."

Without air superiority for its aircraft, Russian forces have relied on long-range missiles and drones to strike inside Ukraine.

Ukraine’s skies have been fortified by Gepard systems from Berlin and Avenger Short-Range Air Defense from Washington capable of intercepting UAVs and cruise missiles.

For more sophisticated threats, Kyiv is deploying MIM-23 Hawks, NASAMS, and Patriot PAC-3 systems from the U.S., and the Eurosam SAMP/T provided by France and Italy.