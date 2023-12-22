Skip to content
Russia has fired 7,400 missiles at Ukraine since February 2022

by Lance Luo December 22, 2023 3:50 AM 1 min read
Air Force Command spokesperson Yurii Ihnat briefs the press on the consequences of Russia's missile strikes on Ukraine. (Evgen Kotenko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has fired 7,400 missiles at Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war in February 2022, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat told Hromadske.

"Of this number, approximately 1,600 were destroyed. But the number 7,400 includes all missiles — S-300 and S-400, Kh-22, and Iskander ballistic missiles."

Without air superiority for its  aircraft, Russian forces have relied on long-range missiles and drones to strike inside Ukraine.

Ukraine’s skies have been fortified by Gepard systems from Berlin and Avenger Short-Range Air Defense from Washington capable of intercepting UAVs and cruise missiles.

For more sophisticated threats, Kyiv is deploying MIM-23 Hawks, NASAMS, and Patriot PAC-3 systems from the U.S., and the Eurosam SAMP/T provided by France and Italy.

Missile warnings blanket Ukraine as Russia ramps up targeting of energy infrastructure
Ukraine’s air force on Nov. 30 issued aerial threat warnings for the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv oblasts as Russia doubles down on aerial strikes aimed at crippling the country’s energy infrastructure.
1:39 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 40 times on Jan. 22, firing at eight communities and causing over 180 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
