Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat December 21, 2023 5:57 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked six communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 20, firing 14 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.

The communities of Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Shalyhyne, Esman, and Khotin came under fire.

The Russian military targeted different communities with mortar, artillery, drone, and rocket attacks, while also dropping six mines onto a settlement.

The administration recorded 62 explosions throughout the day.

The village of Esman, home to approximately 1,300 residents, experienced the most intense attacks with 17 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located 10 kilometers north and 22 kilometers west the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
