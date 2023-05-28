Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled nine communities in Sumy Oblast on May 28, firing close to 50 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

According to the post, Russia shelled the Bilopillia, Nova Sloboda, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Znob-Novhorodske, Shalyhyne, Yunakivka, Khotin, and Myropillia communities.

Russian forces used mortars to target most of the communities, while the Yunakivka and Znob-Novhorodske communities were attacked artillery. The Bilopillia community in the central part of Sumy Oblast remains one of the most targeted, according to the military administration.

No casualties have been reported following the shelling. There was no information on the damage in the region at the time of the publication.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.