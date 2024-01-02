Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked four communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Jan. 1, firing 12 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.

The communities of Khotin, Krasnopillia, Esman, and Velyka Pysarivka came under fire. More than 68 explosions were recorded.

Russia targeted the region with mortar and artillery attacks, as well as drones. At least two civilians died of injuries after a Russian Shahed drone hit a two-story residential building in the village of Esman on Jan. 1. One other person was injured in the attack, according to the military.

Esman, home to over 1,000 residents, is located some 21 kilometers southwest of the Russia-Ukraine border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.