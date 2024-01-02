Skip to content
Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Olena Goncharova January 2, 2024 4:29 AM 1 min read
National Police examine damaged property in the village of Esman, Sumy Oblast on Jan. 1. (National Police/Telegram) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked four communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Jan. 1, firing 12 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.

The communities of Khotin, Krasnopillia, Esman, and Velyka Pysarivka came under fire. More than 68 explosions were recorded.

Russia targeted the region with mortar and artillery attacks, as well as drones. At least two civilians died of injuries after a Russian Shahed drone hit a two-story residential building in the village of Esman on Jan. 1. One other person was injured in the attack, according to the military.

Esman, home to over 1,000 residents, is located some 21 kilometers southwest of the Russia-Ukraine border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Author: Olena Goncharova
4:29 AM

6:57 PM

Russian drone kills 2 civilians in Sumy Oblast.

At least two civilians died of injuries after a Russian Shahed drone hit a two-story residential building in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 1, according to the regional military administration and the regional police.
5:53 PM

Russian shelling kills civilian in Kharkiv Oblast.

One man was reported killed by fragments. Artillery and Uragan rockets struck residential areas, including a five-story building. Authorities also posted images of what looked like damaged private homes.
