Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Olena Goncharova December 30, 2023 2:50 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian flag flies outside a building in the city center damaged by Russian shelling, Okhtyrka, Sumy Oblast, northeastern Ukraine. (Ilustrative purposes only) (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 29, firing 20 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.

The communities of Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Shalyhyne, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Yunakivka, and Khotin came under fire.

The Russian military targeted different communities with mortar, artillery, and grenade launcher attacks, while also dropping four mines onto the Myropillia settlement and its outskirts.

The administration recorded 84 explosions throughout the day. No casualties have been reported.

The village of Velyka Pysarivka, with a population of about 3,900 residents, experienced the most intense attacks with 27 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just eight kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

UK announces new air defense aid package for Ukraine after Russia’s mass attack
The U.K. will send Ukraine “hundreds of air defense missiles” to restock air defense systems provided by London earlier, U.K. Defense Minister Grant Shapps announced on Dec. 29 after Russia launched a mass air attack against Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
