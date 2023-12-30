Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 29, firing 20 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.

The communities of Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Shalyhyne, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Yunakivka, and Khotin came under fire.

The Russian military targeted different communities with mortar, artillery, and grenade launcher attacks, while also dropping four mines onto the Myropillia settlement and its outskirts.

The administration recorded 84 explosions throughout the day. No casualties have been reported.

The village of Velyka Pysarivka, with a population of about 3,900 residents, experienced the most intense attacks with 27 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just eight kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.