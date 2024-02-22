Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Sumy Oblast
Russia shells 3 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert February 22, 2024 3:51 AM 1 min read
Illustrated map of Ukraine, with Sumy Oblast noted in red. (Ruslan Maiborodin)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled three communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Feb. 21, the regional military administration reported.

The communities of Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, and Nova Sloboda were targeted in five separate attacks.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar and artillery shelling. The attacks caused at least 33 reported explosions in the area.

No casualties or damages were reported.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents experience multiple attacks per day. An attack on Bilopillia on Feb. 20 injured one local resident. Another Bilopillia resident was killed in a Russian attack on Feb. 17.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
