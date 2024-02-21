Skip to content
News Feed, Russia-Ukraine border, Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks, Drone attack
Edit post

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1

by Olena Goncharova February 21, 2024 3:35 AM 2 min read
Illustrated map of Ukraine, with Sumy Oblast noted in red. (Ruslan Maiborodin)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 236 times in 38 separate attacks throughout the day, injuring one civilian, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Feb. 20.

The communities of Yunakivka, Mykolaiv, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, and Seredyna-Buda were targeted.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, bombs, drone, and grenade launcher attacks. At least 42 mines were also dropped onto the Seredyna-Buda community.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 15,600 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with roughly 118 explosions reported.

The Russian forces attacked the town and its surrounding villages with artillery, mortar, rocket launcher, and FPV-drone, injuring one person. The community is located just eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

No damages were reported in Bilopillia or other communities, according to the military administration.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Earlier in the day, Russian forces struck the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, injuring three civilians. Regional Governor Vadym Filashkin said two explosions were heard in Kramatorsk at around 8:00 p.m. local time. An industrial area and a residential building were reportedly damaged.

Author: Olena Goncharova
12:38 AM

US Ambassador: 'There's no time to lose.'

The U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink told reporters on Feb. 20 that the U.S. does not "have a plan B" when it comes to the supplemental aid package currently being debated in Congress "because we're focused 100% on plan A."
