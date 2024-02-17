Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast, killing 1

by Rachel Amran February 17, 2024 4:50 AM 1 min read
Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces are seen in an undisclosed location in Sumy Oblast. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Serhii Naiev/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 47 times throughout the day, killing one person, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Feb. 16.

The communities of Yunakivka, Khotin, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Novoslobidske, and Shalyhyne were targeted. More than 237 explosions were recorded.

A man was reportedly killed as a result of the shelling in Bilopillia, which experienced the bulk of the attacks on Friday. The community is located just eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experiencing multiple attacks per day.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian forces withdraw from strongpoint on Avdiivka outskirts
Key developments on Feb. 16: * Commander says no Ukrainian units surrounded in Avdiivka, troops withdraw from strongpoint on city’s outskirts * 3rd Assault Brigade says it wiped out 2 Russian brigades at Avdiivka * Prosecutor General: Russia has used 24 North Korean missiles in Ukraine * Germa…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:16 AM

Ukraine using container caravans as alternative to blocked border.

Ukraine's national shipping company,"Ukraine Danube Shipping," (UDP) began to form container caravans as an alternative logistics route across the Danube, bypassing the blocked border in the west of the country, the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development announced on Feb. 16.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:18 PM

France to provide artillery, air defense package to Ukraine.

France will provide Ukraine with a defense package that includes artillery shells and Caesar howitzers, as well as reinforced air defense systems, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced at a press conference alongside French President Emmanuel Macron on Feb. 16.
7:23 PM

Navalny's death prompts fresh calls for Ukraine aid in US.

"House members blocking critical aid to Ukraine can revel in another high-five for (Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin who just murdered his most vocal and visible critic," said John Fetterman, a Democratic Senator from Pennsylvania, on social media.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.