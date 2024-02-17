Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast, killing 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 47 times throughout the day, killing one person, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Feb. 16.

The communities of Yunakivka, Khotin, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Novoslobidske, and Shalyhyne were targeted. More than 237 explosions were recorded.

A man was reportedly killed as a result of the shelling in Bilopillia, which experienced the bulk of the attacks on Friday. The community is located just eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experiencing multiple attacks per day.