Russia shells 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 15 times on Jan. 27, firing at 10 communities and causing over 90 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Russian military targeted the communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Druzhbivka, Znob-Novhorodske, and Svesa. Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, and drone attacks, while also dropping mines on the settelemts of Esman and Velyka Pysarivka.

In the Khotin community, a Russian sabotage group shot to death a brother and a sister on the morning of Jan. 27, according to the Ukrainian military. Their house was located in the village of Andriivka, five kilometers away from the Russia-Ukraine border.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 15,600 residents, experienced the most attacks during the day with at least 16 explosions recorded over the past 24 hours. Bilopillia is located 45 kilometers away from Sumy, the regional capital.

No damages to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The residents who live in the vulnerable communities along Sumy Oblast's northeastern border with Russia are subject to daily shelling from nearby Russian troops.