Russian sabotage group kills brother, sister in Sumy Oblast

by Martin Fornusek January 27, 2024 12:55 PM 1 min read
A Ukrainian flag flies outside a building in the city center damaged by Russian shelling, Okhtyrka, Sumy Oblast, northeastern Ukraine. (Ilustrative purposes only) (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
A Russian sabotage group shot to death a brother and a sister in the Khotin community of Sumy Oblast on the morning of Jan. 27, the regional military administration said.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russian sabotage groups often attempt to penetrate Ukraine's northern border, namely in Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.

Sumy Oblast officials said that the house of the two victims lies in the village of Andriivka, located within the five-kilometer border zone.

In the summer of 2023, regional authorities announced a voluntary evacuation from settlements in the five-kilometer border zone most affected by Russian attacks, although not all residents agreed to leave.

"I once again appeal to the residents of the five-kilometer zone to evacuate. This process has been going on for some time, " Sumy Oblast Governor Volodymyr Artiukh said.

"Russian terrorists continue to kill civilians. By evacuating from dangerous areas, you will save your life."

All residents evacuated from 19 villages in northern Ukraine following Russian attacks
Earlier, authorities said they aimed to evacuate 115 settlements.
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Martin Fornusek
