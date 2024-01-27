Skip to content
Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Rachel Amran January 27, 2024 2:45 AM 1 min read
Illustrated map of Ukraine, with Sumy Oblast noted in red. (Ruslan Maiborodin)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 22 times on Jan. 26, firing at eight communities and causing over 100 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Russian military targeted the communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Esman, Znob-Novhorodske,  Velyka Pysarivka, and Druzhbivka. Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, and drone attacks, while also dropping mines on the village of Bilopillia.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure was reported.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 15,600 residents, experienced the most attacks during the day with Russia dropping at least 37 mines on the community. The town is located 45 kilometers away from Sumy, the regional center.

The residents who live in the vulnerable communities along Sumy Oblast's northeastern border with Russia are subject to daily shelling from nearby Russian troops.

Author: Rachel Amran
Comments

2:45 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

12:22 AM

Bloomberg: Scholz, Biden to discuss Ukraine aid in Washington.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Washington in the first half of February for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden as the leaders aim to ensure continued Western assistance to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Jan. 26, citing unnamed sources.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.