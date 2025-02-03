Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, US aid, Ukraine, Military aid
Edit post

Biden admin's escalation fears, 'chaotic' organization delayed aid to Ukraine, Reuters reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 3, 2025 2:24 PM 3 min read
Then-U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the White House House in Washington, DC, on Feb. 16, 2023. (via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. military aid to Ukraine was delayed not only by opposition from congressional Republicans but also by concerns within President Joe Biden's administration about escalating the conflict with Russia, Reuters said in its analysis published on Feb. 3.

Further complicating deliveries was a chaotic weapons-tracking system in which different branches of the U.S. military reportedly used varying definitions of "delivered," creating confusion over how much aid reached Ukraine.

The most significant delays nevertheless stemmed from months of congressional gridlock in later 2023 and early 2024 over approving $60 billion in additional military assistance, mainly due to Republican resistance, the news agency wrote.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers had urged House Speaker Mike Johnson for months to bring the aid package to a vote. Hard-line Republicans aligned with President Donald Trump reportedly pressured Johnson to block further assistance to Kyiv.

Even after Congress approved the funding, U.S. military aid to Ukraine remained inconsistent, Reuters reported, citing sources in Washington and Kyiv.

By November 2024, Ukraine had received only half of the military aid the U.S. had promised for that year from existing Pentagon stockpiles. According to the analysis, only 30% of the pledged armored vehicles had been delivered by early December.

US foreign aid transformed Ukraine. Its suspension threatens decades of work
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent isn’t a recipient of U.S. foreign aid, and its funding wasn’t affected by the aid freeze. With the stroke of a pen, U.S. President Donald Trump last week put a freeze on projects that have helped Ukraine become freer and
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko

Until September, the Biden administration allocated an average of about $558 million per month to Ukraine. Following Trump's victory in the presidential election, U.S. military aid surged, reaching levels not seen since mid-2023.

Between October 2024 and Biden's departure from office on Jan. 20, 2025, U.S. assistance averaged $1.1 billion per month — matching the pace set during the first two years of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Reuters' findings are based on analyzing official U.S. spending data, congressional records, and interviews with over 40 U.S. and Ukrainian officials, lawmakers, and congressional aides.

During his campaign, Trump suggested that Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky bear partial responsibility for Russia's ongoing war and pledged to negotiate a swift peace deal.

Trump has frequently criticized Biden's support for Ukraine and touted his positive relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, raising concerns that he may pursue a settlement unfavorable to Kyiv.

More recently, Trump has adopted a more confrontational stance toward Moscow, blaming Putin for failing to end the war and threatening Russia with economic consequences if a peace deal is not reached.

The United States is Ukraine's largest military aid provider that has been supplying billions in security assistance since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. The Trump administration has been evasive about whether the new U.S. president plans to cut support after taking office.

‘It’s beyond repair’ — Musk aims to shut down USAID, claims Trump’s backing
“With regards to the USAID stuff, I went over it with (the president) in detail, and he agreed that we should shut it down,” Elon Musk said during a conversation on X Spaces.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:53 PM  (Updated: )

Pro-Russian paramilitary leader dies in hospital after Moscow explosion.

Armen Sarkisyan, a pro-Russian collaborator from Donetsk Oblast wanted by Ukraine, died in the hospital after being injured in an explosion in an elite residential complex in Moscow on Feb. 3, the state news agency TASS reported, citing healthcare officials.
6:41 AM

Ukrainian FM calls Putin’s remarks on Zelensky’s legitimacy 'absurd.'

"Putin's remarks about the legitimacy of Ukraine's President are absurd. During his quarter-century stay in the Kremlin, Ukraine saw three presidents change in fair elections; President Trump returned for a second term after an impressive victory. This is democracy and legitimacy," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on Feb. 2.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.