Putin ready to talk to Trump, Kremlin 'awaits signals' from US

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Jan. 24 during a press briefing.

Trump has previously said he wants to meet with Putin "very quickly" after his inauguration. The Kremlin welcomed Trump's comments but added that no preparations were currently underway for the meeting.

"Putin is ready, we are waiting for signals, everyone is ready... If there is something, we will inform you," Peskov said.

Moscow is ready for talks with Washington on nuclear disarmament as well, but the arsenals of the U.S.’s allies — the U.K. and France — must also be considered, the spokesperson claimed.

"In the interests of the whole world, in the interests of the peoples of our countries, of course, we are interested in starting this negotiation process as soon as possible," he added.

Peskov also reacted to Trump's recent statement that he would ask the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), of which Russia is a member, to lower the oil price and that this would end the war "immediately."

The spokesperson opposed the statement, saying that the war is not dependent on oil prices and is allegedly taking place because of "the danger to Russia and the Russians."

The Trump team hopes to quickly begin work on a settlement plan that could be implemented within the first few months of his presidency. A meeting with Putin is part of the plan, according to CNN.

Trump has often voiced sympathies for the Russian leader while criticizing the level of support the previous Biden administration provided to Kyiv. This prompted concerns that the new U.S. leadership might cut a deal unfavorable to Ukraine.