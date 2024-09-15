Russia says it was attacked by 29 Ukrainian drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Sept. 15 that it was attacked by 29 Ukrainian drones overnight and that all of them were shot down.

The Kyiv Independent was not able to independently verify the statement. The Ukrainian government has not commented on the alleged attack.

According to Russia's Defense Ministry, which posted its statement on Telegram, fifteen of the drones were shot down over Bryansk Oblast, five over Kursk, four over Smolensk, two over Oryol, and one each over Belgorod, Kaluga, and Rostov Oblasts.

In recent months, Kyiv stepped up its number of drone attacks against Russian infrastructure facilities and military installations, hoping to undermine Russian invasion forces in Ukraine.

Earlier in the week, Moscow claimed that Ukraine had attacked overnight with 144 drones, making the attack potentially among the largest strikes throughout the war.