The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Drone attack, Bryansk Oblast, Bryansk, Russian Air Force, Ukrainian strikes in Russia
Edit post

Russia says it was attacked by 29 Ukrainian drones overnight

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 15, 2024 9:40 AM 1 min read
A World War II monument in Bryansk, Russia, in March 2023. (Photo by Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Sept. 15 that it was attacked by 29 Ukrainian drones overnight and that all of them were shot down.

The Kyiv Independent was not able to independently verify the statement. The Ukrainian government has not commented on the alleged attack.

According to Russia's Defense Ministry, which posted its statement on Telegram, fifteen of the drones were shot down over Bryansk Oblast, five over Kursk, four over Smolensk, two over Oryol, and one each over Belgorod, Kaluga, and Rostov Oblasts.

In recent months, Kyiv stepped up its number of drone attacks against Russian infrastructure facilities and military installations, hoping to undermine Russian invasion forces in Ukraine.

Earlier in the week, Moscow claimed that Ukraine had attacked overnight with 144 drones, making the attack potentially among the largest strikes throughout the war.

Moscow claims Ukraine launched ‘massive’ 144-drone attack on Russia, casualties reported
Ukraine launched a massive drone attack on several Russia’s regions overnight on Sept. 10, including Bryansk, Moscow, Tula, Kaluga, Belgorod, Kursk, Oryol, Voronezh, as well as the Krasnodar Krai region.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.