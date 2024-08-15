Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Russia offers workers up to $4000 to dig trenches in Kursk Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 15, 2024 7:08 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A sign reading as "Kursk for you!" with the Z letter, a tactical insignia of Russian troops in Ukraine, is pictured the outside the village of Bolshoe Zhirovo, Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, on May 26, 2023. (Olga Maltseva / AFP) 
Russian job portals are advertising trench-digging positions in Kursk Oblast as Ukrainian forces continue to gain ground in the Russian border region, CNN reported on Aug. 14.

Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast began on Aug. 6, and by Aug. 13, Ukraine said it controlled 74 settlements in the region.

The job ads call for "general workers" who are able to dig fortifications in Kursk Oblast, with posted pay rates ranging between 150,000-371,000 rubles (approximately $1,600-4,000).

In the days following Ukraine's surprise incursion across the border into Russia, reports surfaced of Russian personnel digging trenches near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP) in preparation for Ukraine's advance.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) also reported on Aug. 11 that Russia was working to build up its border fortifications but had not dedicated adequate personnel to the task.

"Sparsely manned and equipped border fortifications proved insufficient at preventing Ukrainian gains at the outset of the Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Oblast, and the Russian military command will likely conclude that further manpower and equipment commitments to the international border will be required," the ISW wrote.

Tge Foreign Ministry has said that the aim of Ukraine's incursion is to prevent Russia from sending reinforcements to the front lines in Donetsk Oblast.

The offensive is also designed to disrupt Russian logistics and halt cross-border attacks in lieu of conducting long-range strikes with Western arms, which remain restricted by international partners.

Ukraine war latest: Over 100 Russian troops captured in Kursk Oblast in less than a day, Syrskyi says
Key developments on Aug. 14: * Over 100 Russian troops captured in Kursk Oblast in less than a day, Syrskyi says * Ukraine hits 4 Russian airbases in largest such attack, source says * Decorated Ukrainian pilot killed in action * Ukraine’s operations in Kursk Oblast ‘are defensive,’ Polish PM s…
7:58 PM

Russian drone strike in Kharkiv Oblast kills 2 medics, police report.

Separately, the Hospitallers Medical Battalion wrote on Facebook that one of their volunteer medics, 34-year-old Oleksandra Mulkevych, was killed in the line of duty. Hospitallers did not specify the details of how Mulkevych was killed, and it is not clear if she was one of the medics killed in Kharkiv Oblast.
4:00 PM

Russian court orders to freeze Linde UK subsidiary assets.

The arbitration court in St. Petersburg ruled to freeze the assets of Linde Russia UK Limited, a subsidiary of German-based Linde chemical company, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported on Aug. 14, citing Russian court documents.
9:16 AM  (Updated: )

Russia claims over 110 downed drones amid reported explosions near airbases.

Russian Telegram channels claimed explosions in the village of Savasleyka in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast that hosts a Russian airfield and is located some 650 kilometers (403 miles) from the border with Ukraine. Explosions were also reported in the town of Borisoglebsk in Voronezh Oblast, where another Russian airfield is located.
12:01 PM

Decorated Ukrainian pilot killed in action.

Oleksandr Myhulia, an experienced Ukrainian pilot and commander of an aviation unit of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade squadron, was killed in action on Aug. 12, the brigade said on Aug. 14.
9:56 AM

Ukraine's operations in Kursk Oblast 'are defensive,' Polish PM says.

"What the Russian troops and Russian aviation are doing to Ukraine's territory bears the hallmarks of genocide and inhuman crimes. Ukraine has every right to wage war in such a way as to paralyze Russia in its aggressive intentions as effectively as possible," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.
