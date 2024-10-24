First North Korean troops deployed to front line in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's military intelligence says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The first North Korean soldiers to participate alongside Russian forces in the war against Ukraine have been deployed to the front line in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported on Oct. 24.

North Korea has sent nearly 12,000 troops to Russia, including 500 officers and three generals. The first sightings of North Korean soldiers were recorded on Oct. 23.

These soldiers are reportedly receiving training at five military training grounds in Ekaterinoslavka, Knyaze-Volkonskoe, and Sergeevka, as well as in Ussuriysk and Ulan-Ude in eastern Russia.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-bek Yevkurov has been appointed to supervise the training and adaptation of the North Korean troops, who are given "a few weeks" to adjust, according to HUR's report.

The North Korean military is provided with ammunition, bedding, winter clothing, footwear, and hygiene products. According to Ukraine's military intelligence, each soldier receives 50 meters of toilet paper and 300 grams of soap each month.

Ukrainian intelligence claimed that Russia has "high hopes" for the participation of North Korean soldiers in the war.

North Korea has denied reports of North Korean troop presence in Russia, while a Kremlin spokesperson provided an evasive response.

A military intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent on Oct. 21 that Russian authorities detained 18 North Korean soldiers who abandoned their positions in Kursk Oblast. Video footage has also emerged, allegedly showing North Korean troops at a Russian military training camp.

Additionally, South Korean media reported on Oct. 22 that Pyongyang has dispatched pilots capable of flying Russian warplanes to join the conflict in Ukraine. South Korea's Yonhap agency also stated that South Korea is considering sending personnel to Ukraine to monitor North Korean troops.