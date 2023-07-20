Russia launches strike on Odesa, 2 injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

For the second consecutive day, Russian forces targeted Odesa. Two people were hospitalised after a Russian attack on July 20 damaged a building and caused a fire in an area of 300 square meters, according to Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper.

Another attack was reported outside the city, Kiper said on Telegram. He didn't provide further details.

Air raid alert was on in Odesa Oblast for almost two hours. Ukraine’s Air Force warned early on July 20 that supersonic missiles had been launched by Russia in the direction of the Odesa region. It called on people to take shelter.

On July 18, Russia targeted the port city with six Kalibr missiles, which Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed was "retaliation" for the earlier attack on the Crimean Bridge. Ukrainian air defense shoot down all six Kalibr missiles targeting Odesa, according to the Air Force.

Although no part of Odesa Oblast has ever been occupied by Russian troops, it has been regularly targeted with shelling and confronted with severe air strikes.