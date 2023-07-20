Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia launches strike on Odesa, 2 injured

by Daria Bevziuk July 20, 2023 6:51 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

For the second consecutive day, Russian forces targeted Odesa. Two people were hospitalised after a Russian attack on July 20 damaged a building and caused a fire in an area of 300 square meters, according to Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper.

Another attack was reported outside the city, Kiper said on Telegram. He didn't provide further details.

Air raid alert was on in Odesa Oblast for almost two hours. Ukraine’s Air Force warned early on July 20 that supersonic missiles had been launched by Russia in the direction of the Odesa region. It called on people to take shelter.

On July 18, Russia targeted the port city with six Kalibr missiles, which Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed was "retaliation" for the earlier attack on the Crimean Bridge. Ukrainian air defense shoot down all six Kalibr missiles targeting Odesa, according to the Air Force.

Although no part of Odesa Oblast has ever been occupied by Russian troops, it has been regularly targeted with shelling and confronted with severe air strikes.

Author: Daria Bevziuk
