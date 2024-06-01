Air Force: Ukraine downs 35 missiles, 46 drones launched by Russia overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 35 of the 53 missiles and 46 of the 47 attack drones launched by Russia overnight on June 1, the Air Force said.

Russia launched a massive attack against multiple regions with Shahed-type drones and both ballistic and cruise missiles, damaging energy infrastructure.

Overall, Moscow's troops reportedly attacked Ukraine with 35 Kh-101/555 cruise missiles launched from Tu-95 bomber planes over the Caspian Sea, as well as four Iskander-M ballistic missiles and one Iskander-K cruise missile from occupied Crimea.

Russian forces also launched 10 Kalibr cruise missiles from the northeastern Black Sea, three Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles from occupied territories in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and 47 Shahed-type drones from the Russian town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, the Air Force said.

Ukraine's air defenses managed to down 30 Kh-101/555 missiles, four Kalibr missiles, one Iskander-K missile, and 46 drones, according to the report.

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko confirmed that energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts came under fire by Russian forces. Restoration and emergency workers are currently on scene and are determining the extent of the damage.

This comes last the latest Russian aerial strike targeting Ukraine's energy grid, which came under heavy onslaught during the spring.