Russia launched over 1,300 drone strikes, 250 missiles at Kyiv in 2024

by Daria Shulzhenko December 30, 2024 3:45 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian firefighters try to extinguish a fire on the site of a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 20, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Roman Pilipey /AFP via Getty Images)
Russia launched more than 1,300 drones and over 250 missiles of various types against Kyiv in 2024, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced on Dec. 30.

Throughout the year, the capital endured over 500 air raid alerts and nearly 200 airstrikes.

Among the missiles targeting Kyiv were over 200 cruise missiles — including Kh-101, Kh-59, Kh-69, Iskander-K, and Kalibr — 24 ballistic missiles such as the Iskander-M and KN-23, 22 air-launched ballistic missiles, Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, and seven Zircon hypersonic missiles, according to Popko.

"These are terrifying numbers. But the most horrifying fact is that these rockets and drones killed our residents and destroyed our homes," Popko wrote on Telegram.

Nearly 550 residential buildings in Kyiv were damaged by Russian attacks in 2024, leaving around 120 people homeless, Popko said.

"But the state will rebuild everything, ensuring housing for all, including Kyivans whose homes were destroyed by the aggressor and internally displaced Ukrainians who have made the capital their home," he added, noting that Kyiv saw an increase of nearly 11,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) over the past year.

Energy infrastructure was also heavily targeted, forcing Kyiv residents to endure approximately 100 days of power outages, with daily blackouts averaging nine hours, according to Popko.

"Although Kyiv has officially not been considered a zone of potential hostilities for two years, the war 'reminds' us of itself every day," he wrote.

Earlier on Dec. 29, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia has escalated its aerial assault on Ukraine, launching more than 280 KAB guided bombs, nearly 370 attack drones, and over 80 missiles in the past week.

"Our cities and communities are under constant Russian attacks. Even on Christmas night, Russia organized a massive air attack," Zelensky wrote on Telegram, sharing footage of the destruction across Ukraine.

However, Popko ended his statement on a positive note, saying that in 2024, almost 21,000 babies were born in Kyiv hospitals.

"So, we all have something and someone to fight for!"

‘It’s excruciating’ – Ukrainians describe surviving Russian attacks that cost them health, loved ones, and homes
WARNING: This article contains descriptions of graphic scenes. Anna Kotova was chatting with her sister on a video call, admiring her image on the screen. It was her 19th birthday, and for the first time in a while, she was feeling good about how she looked. “I used to dye
Daria Shulzhenko
News Feed

11:59 PM

Ukraine to appoint first Military Ombudsman, Zelensky says.

"Together with the new commissioner, the human rights community, and the Ministry of Defense, we will draft a corresponding bill on the Military Ombudsman and establish the institutional framework for its operation," Zelensky said on Dec. 29.
10:37 PM

16-year-old arrested in Russia over anti-government school poster.

The child, who the Kyiv Independent has chosen not to identify, allegedly put up posters titled "Heroes of Russia" with photos of Denis Kapustin and Aleksiy Levkin on Dec. 26. Kapustin and Levkin are fighters in the Russian Volunteer Corps, a militant group established by Kapustin who has fought alongside Ukraine and opposes the rule of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
9:01 PM

Latvia to provide over 1,000 drones to Ukraine.

Latvia will transfer over 1,000 "combat drones of various types" to Ukraine through the international drone coalition, the country's Defense Minister Andris Spruds announced on social media on Dec. 28.
