Russia launched over 1,300 drone strikes, 250 missiles at Kyiv in 2024

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched more than 1,300 drones and over 250 missiles of various types against Kyiv in 2024, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced on Dec. 30.

Throughout the year, the capital endured over 500 air raid alerts and nearly 200 airstrikes.

Among the missiles targeting Kyiv were over 200 cruise missiles — including Kh-101, Kh-59, Kh-69, Iskander-K, and Kalibr — 24 ballistic missiles such as the Iskander-M and KN-23, 22 air-launched ballistic missiles, Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, and seven Zircon hypersonic missiles, according to Popko.

"These are terrifying numbers. But the most horrifying fact is that these rockets and drones killed our residents and destroyed our homes," Popko wrote on Telegram.

Nearly 550 residential buildings in Kyiv were damaged by Russian attacks in 2024, leaving around 120 people homeless, Popko said.

"But the state will rebuild everything, ensuring housing for all, including Kyivans whose homes were destroyed by the aggressor and internally displaced Ukrainians who have made the capital their home," he added, noting that Kyiv saw an increase of nearly 11,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) over the past year.

Energy infrastructure was also heavily targeted, forcing Kyiv residents to endure approximately 100 days of power outages, with daily blackouts averaging nine hours, according to Popko.

"Although Kyiv has officially not been considered a zone of potential hostilities for two years, the war 'reminds' us of itself every day," he wrote.

Earlier on Dec. 29, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia has escalated its aerial assault on Ukraine, launching more than 280 KAB guided bombs, nearly 370 attack drones, and over 80 missiles in the past week.

"Our cities and communities are under constant Russian attacks. Even on Christmas night, Russia organized a massive air attack," Zelensky wrote on Telegram, sharing footage of the destruction across Ukraine.

However, Popko ended his statement on a positive note, saying that in 2024, almost 21,000 babies were born in Kyiv hospitals.

"So, we all have something and someone to fight for!"